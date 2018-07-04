Killer Solai dam was illegal, says Chelugui

The government has admitted that the ill-fated Patel Dam which claimed 47 lives in May was an illegal structure whose construction was not licensed nor inspected for many years.

Water Cabinet secretary Simon Chelugui who appeared before a special Senate committee inquiring into the tragedy, was hard pressed to explain how the matter escaped the attention of the ministry for many years.

The CS yesterday told the select committee chaired by Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr that the ministry only gave a permit to the dam owner to build a weir—a low enclosure or fence built across a river or a stream to raise water level or divert its flow—for irrigation purposes.

Chelugui could not explain at what point the weir turned into a 190 million cubic metres dam. “ Records in our possession show that the owner applied for a renewal of the permit in March 2004, where he sought to build an enclosure on Watkins Stream in the farm. The proposed diversion by the weir was by 2.5 metres high,” said the CS.

Even more shocking was an admission by Chelugui that inspection works on the dam by the Water Resources Management Authority (Warma) were last done nine years ago.

“After the incident, an inspection and assessment done by the ministry at the dam established that there was an anomaly about the records we have and what is on the ground,” the CS who was accompanied by his Principal secretary Joseph Irungu told the Senators.

“What you are basically telling us is that your officers on the ground turned a blind eye to a big dam that is not licensed. How is that possible considering that the dam had a capacity of more than 190 million cubic litres of water ? Asked Kilonzo.

Jonhson Sakaja (Nairobi) demanded that action be taken against owners of the dam: “ We want to see people taking personal responsibility over the Patel dam tragedy. The over 40 innocent Kenyans who lost their lives should not die in vain. As a country we need to show Kenyans that all lives matter by holding accountable all those who are culpable.”