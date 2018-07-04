Over 30 fake work permits detected, reveals Matiang’i

Over 30 fake permits have been detected in the ongoing registration and verification of foreigners’ work permits that has so far seen 18,227 foreigners’ documents cleared, Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i said yesterday.

“So far we have had 18,227 work permits verified. The process is going on smoothly. But during the same period, 31 fake permits were found to have been obtained fraudulently,” said the CS.

However, Matiang’i said his ministry is proposing amendments to the Immigration Regulations Act to have deportees meet travel costs or face imprisonment.

He said the government is currently spending more than Sh500 million on deportations of illegal immigrants annually.

Three brokers suspected to have facilitated the fraudulent acquisition of the fake documents have been arrested.

Brokers arrested

“We have arrested three brokers. Anyone who wants to deal with immigration should do so at relevant ministry offices. We do not need brokers. There are people providing those services. We are going to hunt more and arrest them,” he added.

The exercise is expected to end on July 22.

This will thereafter inform processing of a digital register of all foreigners in the country.