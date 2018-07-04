Top court dismisses JSC petition on Shollei case

The Supreme Court yesterday ruled it enjoys the ultimate judicial authority to handle the appeal by former Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Gladys Shollei challenging her sacking.

An application by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) asking Chief Justice David Maraga, his deputy Justice Philomena Mwilu and Justices Jactkon Ojwang’ and Njoki Ndung’u to disqualify themselves from hearing the appeal was dismissed by court.

Members of the highest court in the land said they were committed to their oath of office and constitutional mandate and were prepared to handle their duties and responsibilities objectively and impartially.

Good governance

Further, JSC as a State organ mandated to uphold good governance and democratic principles, was unlikely to be prejudiced by the participation of the judges, they said.

In a unanimous ruling, the judges observed that they were unlikely to be biased because every citizen was entitled to the right to fair trial and redress. It would be a mockery of the will of Kenyans for the court to abdicate its responsibilities because of an unnecessary or unjustifiable quorum hitch, they said.

Shollei’s appeal, in which she claims to have been aggrieved by the decision of Appellate Judges Hannah Okwengu, GBM Kariuki and Patrick Kiage on September 19, 2014, will be heard on priority basis on July 19. The court had ruled that JSC justifiably sacked her for insubordination, misconduct and financial impropriety.