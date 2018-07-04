I’ll march graft cartels out of NYS, vows new director

The newly-appointed National Youth Service (NYS) acting director general has vowed to kick out corrupt cartels in the institution.

Matilda Sakwa, who has been serving as the Machakos County commissioner, yesterday told cartels to start packing even before she assumes office.

“For those cartels that have made NYS their bedroom, be warned. These scandals are eroding the gains made to ensure youth get gainful employment. It’s morally wrong when you betray the trust given to you to lead an institution that brings hope to the youth” said Sakwa, adding that she is joining the institution with only one goal and a clear mind of reclaiming the institution’s lost glory.

She takes over from Richard Ndubai who is currently facing corruption charges of Sh9 billion scandal alongside Public Service Principal secretary Lilian Omollo and 64 others.

“It’s a challenging position. All eyes are on me, but I trust that am equal to the task, Let’s do good business with honest contractors with a view to achieving the goals of NYS,” she said.

She thanked the government for entrusting her with the new assignment saying it is a reward for the hard work and experience she has. Sakwa urged Kenyans to be patient as she and Public Service Cabinet secretary Margaret Kobia work to bring normalcy in the institution. “I will neither disappoint nor betray this trust” she added.

Work background

Sakwa has worked with the government for 29 years in various capacities having been employed as a District Officer in 1989.

The 53-year-old holds a Masters degree in Development Studies (Politics of Alternative Development Strategies)— International Institute of Social Studies at The Hague The Netherlands—Merit 2009 and a Bachelor of Arts— Sociology and Religious Studies from the University of Nairobi.

She was appointed County commissioner in May 2013 and has served in the counties of Nandi, Elgeiyo Marakwet and Machakos.

Sakwa served as a director Vision 2030 sector Delivery Secretariat under the Ministry of Planning, National Development and Vision 2030 between December 2011 and May 2013.