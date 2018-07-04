Don’t prey on schoolgirls, Mwilu tells teachers

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has urged teachers to uphold strict ethical and professional values because they hold unique status of mentoring and imparting knowledge to children.

She criticised teachers who sexually abuse girls instead of guiding them to make responsible and informed choices that will shape their destiny in a competitive and sometimes hostile environment.

“You came to teach, to grow and build these girls. This is not a field to look for wives. Motivate, encourage and lift the weak through the right methods because the success of the girls is your success,” she said.

Noble profession

Mwilu, who was addressing about 1,600 students and teachers from 26 girls’ schools in Kimilili sub-countyat the weekend, warned rogue teachers against soiling the image of the noble profession.

The DCJ advised students that their future depends on the choices they make today.

“Take your destiny into your hands. Success is in everyone’s hand and we should use it to unlock the door to our potential and destiny,” she said.

Justice Mwilu urged the students to look beyond the horizon saying that the new Constitution has created very progressive avenues through which women have equal rights and opportunities with men to participate in nation building on equal standards.