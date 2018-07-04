Plastics aren’t environment’s curse; how we dispose them is!

The convenience and hygiene offered by plastic bottles for beverages is a commonly accepted fact all over the world. We even keep and reuse plastic bottles in our homes, places of work and recreational spaces. But do we ever think of what happens when we discard a plastic bottle for a newer one?

The unprecedented rise in use of plastic as a packaging material has further complicated already inundated solid waste management systems across the globe. The knee-jerk reaction would be to pronounce ban on all plastics especially, given reports of clogged drainages and visible adverse effects on rivers and oceans.

This, however well-intentioned, is circumscribed, in view of sustainable actions to save and conserve the environment. However, the problem at hand presents an opportunity to rethink solid waste management and how we can find enduring solutions that will save our planet and incorporate our day-to-day needs for convenience and hygiene.

There are several approaches that we can consider with regards to disposal of plastic waste. One, manufacturers, through Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), have taken measures to encourage the recycling of single use plastics. We believe plastic bottles are not trash. If recycled, they can come back in form of brushes, brooms, clotheslines, pegs or straws.

Recycling plastics keeps them out of our environment and plenty of jobs are created in the process. This is why we have recently announced a goal to help collect and recycle up to 20 per cent of disposable and reusable bottles this year. Regardless of where it comes from, we want every plastic bottle to have more than one life.

Through extended producer responsibility and take-back schemes, we have created a comprehensive recycling system and structure that involves consumers, garbage collectors, recyclers and eventually manufacturers in a value chain, guided by circular economy principles.

True worthy

To make it sustainable and foster a culture of responsible dumping, KAM is set to run a six-month anti-littering campaign which will help people understand how and where to recycle plastic bottles. We will encourage people to reuse and repurpose the bottles as many times as possible, rather than being used once.

We believe beyond ensuring a clean environment, we can harness plastic bottles to supporting manufacturing sector, particularly for industrial use. With the recent set-up of PETCO, we hope recycling will flourish as the industry matures and public learns how to recycle properly.

As part of it, we have signed a Framework of Cooperation with National Environment Management Authority (Nema) and Ministry of Environment and Forestry. We also look forward for strategic partnerships with county governments to help develop more effective recycling systems that meet communities’ unique needs. We aim to make recycling easier and more accessible.

Importantly, we will be working with stakeholders to help achieve policy changes that support a circular economy and a more holistic view of material use, collection and reuse.

We are confident initiation of innovative eco-friendly strategies and comprehensive recycling schemes will create new avenues of employment for waste collectors and recyclers. We believe if properly planned and guided, the informal sector like the one that has created business in Dandora can be a sustainable model for other East African nations.

Roping in the sector by providing tools and training modules for waste collectors will not only aid in job creation but will also promote responsible and sustainable management of waste trickling down to the consumer level.

Recycling represents a systemic shift that builds long-term resilience, generates business and economic opportunities, and provides environmental and societal benefits.

Plastics aren’t necessarily bad for the environment, it’s the way we dispose of them that’s the problem. If we understood plastic bottles’ true worth, we would stop wasting it on trivial throwaways.

The writer is KAM chief executive