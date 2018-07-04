Standoff over county budgets uncalled for

Devolution has roundly been hailed as transformative, with the potential to revolutionise and fast-tract the country’s journey to a middle-income economy.

Before counties came into being, priorities by the centralised system tended to be selective in service delivery, fanning inequities and leading to lopsided development. But with devolution came democracy in decision-making, resource allocation and hopefully utilisation.

However, perhaps, because of implementation hitches, devolution continues to run into some headwinds, causing friction not just between County and National governments over the percentage of pie rightly due to the former, but perennial discord between county Assemblies and the Executive.

Source of conflicts include fiscal carnage revealed by reports on wastage, missed priorities and brazen inclinations to self-gain. Annual reports presented to Senate by the Auditor General and the Controller of Budgets expose the clearly criminal conduct arising from manipulation of procedures to outright self-serving pursuits that disregard accountability.

Indeed, at one point, the 11th Parliament mulled amending the law to make MPs, not Members of County Assembly, oversight governors. For how else would one explain claims of bribe demands by MCAs as a condition to approve county budgets, as reported recently in some counties? What’s more, there are counties still without some executive committee members for similar reasons.

It’s not that governors should have their way unquestioned on budget approvals, but in too many instances, the standoff seems rooted on wastefulness, grandstanding and misguided prioritisation.

Impeachment ghosts

Governors, CECs and MCAs must engage in honest conversation, not driven by self-gain and hypocrisy. MCAs must embrace discipline and order which will ultimately guarantee service delivery. There are fears of ignorance on fiscal and budgetary issues among some MCAs which are constraining their capacity to comprehensively discuss the budgets but this should not mean willfully sabotaging development programmes outlined in the budget proposals.

Many governors have escaped impeachment by the skin of their teeth following litany of accusations by MCAs. The charges have invariably been overturned by either the courts or the Senate, not necessarily because of absolute absence of culpability but because the MCAs have not appeared to be driven by goodwill.

With impeachment stalking them, some governors have often been forced to invent ways of appeasing MCAs mostly by varying budgetary proposals and engaging in profligate expenditures at the expense of more prudent use of resources.