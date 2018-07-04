World Cup teams that are more African than others

Janek Sunga

The greatest stage in the world is not just one where there “beautiful game” is played on, but it is also a theater where the dynamics of racism and global power politics play out.

American comedian Sarah Silverman once put it this way: ‘It is an accident of geography which sports team we support.” And with the World Cup, it is largely true.

I am guilty as charged. I have only been cheering for the African teams. And I mean all the African teams, the real African teams: The Lions of Teranga, the Pharaohs, the Super Eagles, the Carthage Eagles, and the Atlas Lions. That’s Senegal, Egypt, Nigeria, Tunisia and Morocco respectively.

When it comes to who is African, it is interesting to note that some people are judged more equal than others. Nowhere do you see this more defined than at the World Cup.

Kenneth Okoth, the MP for Kibra constituency in Nairobi, is an active Twitter user. He recently posed this question: “Has anyone else noticed these three teams France, Belgium and England seem more African at the World Cup than Tunisia and Egypt?”

The underlying racial undertone here is that there are more black faces on the French team than on the Northern African teams. I guess the solidarity of the African continent is gone.

Colonial triumvirate

How ironic. When you mention France, Belgium and England, I immediately think of the three worst perpetrators of colonialism in Africa.

This triumvirate held the largest amount of territory in colonial Africa. It was an English man who almost succeeded in conquering Africa from Cape to Cairo. North Africa, West Africa and Central Africa were all but part of Greater France.

One of the largest colonies in Africa was Belgian Congo which was nothing more than a private estate for King Leopold.

Black bodies

Even though these European countries gave us our formal independence they still harness black bodies whenever it is convenient for them and discard them when they don’t need them. Just look at their team rosters.

So excuse me, if I don’t cheer for these so called African teams.

It is true that North African countries identify more with the Arab world (read the Middle East) rather than the African continent. I don’t blame them though.

The centre of the Arab world is not Saudi Arabia, where the king’s title mentions his job as “the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques”.

Saudi Arabia might have Mecca and Medina the holiest sites in Islam, but the cultural heartbeat of the modern Arab world has always been in Cairo, Egypt.

Be as it maybe, I don’t believe Africa ends at the edge of the Sahara. sub-Saharan Africans don’t have a monopoly on Africa. Africa has 54 countries, and none of them is called France, Belgium or England.

Sorry Mo Salah is more African than Romelu Lukaku. If you don’t believe me check both their passports!

—The writer is a Political Science PhD student at Northern Illinois University, USA —@janeksunga