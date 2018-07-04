Swazuri, Rotich ‘caught’ in land saga

Top government officials — including National Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich and the National Land Commission (NLC) chairman Muhammad Swazuri — are likely to face prosecution over payments made for the disputed Ruaraka land.

Yesterday, the National Assembly approved the report by the Lands committee that recommended that Swazuri, NLC commissioners, the National Treasury and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) take responsibility for the payment of Sh1.5 billion.

Commence process

The anti-graft agency was, however, expunged from the report because Parliament is not supposed to discuss an independent constitutional body.

The committee recommended that the Director of Criminal Investigations probe Swazuri, his commissioners and his staff for recommending the partial payment of Sh1.5 billion for the land on which Ruaraka High School and Drive-in Primary School occupy.

The committee, chaired by Rachel Nyamai, said the Education ministry wrote to the Lands docket asking the NLC to commence the process of acquiring the titles for the two schools.

Legal advisory

“I, therefore, formally request the NLC to commence the process leading to the acquisition of the said private land. The procedure of acquisition is well within your purview and I will urge that you address yourself to the matter as soon as possible to enable the two government institutions acquire title deeds,” wrote then Education CS Fred Matiang’i.

And in his advisory note, former Attorney General Githu Muigai instructed NLC to proceed and ensure that they have ownership documents of the land as the two schools are government entities.

“We note that both Ruaraka High School and Drive-in Primary are public schools. Accordingly, it is your legal advisory that the constitutional requirement of public purpose or interest as a factor in compulsory acquisition of private land is fulfilled,” wrote the AG.

The committee further wants the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to prosecute individuals and any public officer found culpable of engaging in any corrupt land dealings.

In addition, the committee also wants NLC to immediately secure the interests of the government on the land by ensuring that they formally take over the title documents of the said property on which the two schools sit.

According to the draft report, Swazuri and his commissioners are accused of authorising the payment without securing the interests of the government on the land.

The committee wants Swazuri to be investigated on grounds that they paid the beneficiaries Sh48.1 million above what they had requested for.

Pay demand

The owners of the land, Afrison Export Import and Hueland, demanded that they be paid Sh3.2 billion for the said land.

So far, the government has paid them Sh1.5 billion for the 13.5 acres where the two schools are built.

The entire land, which measures 96 acre, house GSU headquarters which occupies 37 acres, the two schools which occupy 13.5 acres and the remainder 59 acres has been taken by the expansion of Outering Road, a chief’s camp and the rest has been occupied by squatters.