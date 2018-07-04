Low budget funds could affect food security agenda

Kenya requires urgent incentives and policy interventions in order to remove impediments that are likely to impact negatively on the country’s food and nutritional security, a new study says.

The study, Route to Food Initiative, the food and nutritional security only received 3.54 per cent during in the 2018/19 national budget despite being one of the critical pillars under the Government’s Big 4 agenda.

Alexander Owino, a financial sector specialist and author of the report, said food security plays a critical role in the development of nations and therefore needed to have been allocated more funds so as to realise the President Uhuru Kenyatta’s development agenda in the next five years.

Owino revealed that the Budget Statement has numerous contradicting proposals which if implemented will negatively affect small-scale farmers thereby making the country not to realise food security agenda.

“Two of such proposals include the removal of interest rate caps and classification of fuel and oil as value added tax exempt, which will, in turn, raise financing costs for the sector despite Government’s pledge to make affordable credit available,” he said.

The report advocates for allocation of up to 50 per cent of the Sh62.4 billion Conditional Cash Transfers to County Governments – which will specifically be spent on food and nutritional security programmes.

“This measure alone would increase spending on food and nutrition by an estimated Sh30 billion across all levels of government and over the medium term begin to redress the current 3.54 per cent allocation,” Owino argued.