Competition watchdog gives nod to Engen takeover by Shell

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has approved the acquisition of sole control of Engen International Holdings (Mauritius) by Vivo Energy Holding B.V.

CAK said the transaction would not significantly impede effective competition in the industry where the transacting parties are involved in the importation and sale of petroleum products.

The watchdog, however, said that the move was unlikely to lessen or prevent competition in the participation of oil marketers in the Open Tender Process (OTS) since this is an open bidding process.

Vivo Energy Holding trades in Kenya as Shell, distributing and marketing fuels and lubricants to retail and commercial consumers under the Shell brand, while Engen operates in Kenya through Engen Kenya, an oil marketing company involved in the importation, storage and retailing of refined petroleum products through a network of 15 retail outlets.

The importation of refined petroleum products is presently coordinated by the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum through the OTS.

The downstream market of retailing petroleum products has a national and local dimension. At the national level, both firms compete with other oil marketers on strategy, concept development as well as advertising – while at the local level, relevant markets were considered according to individual characteristics of the retail outlets, considering traffic flow patterns, distance between stations, and transportation means (commercial or personal vehicles).

“It is CAK’s position that the concentration of a given oil marketer in a given geographic location usually results in serious anticompetitive consequences, denying consumers choice in given areas and highways.

A critical analysis of the geographical locations of the targets stations against those of the target was done in order to establish the likelihood of the proposed transaction lessening or preventing competition,” CAK said in a statement yesterday.

CAK further said that the presence of several competitor petrol stations — Total and KenolKobil — in close proximity to the merged entity’s stations will offer vital competitive restraint.

The agency has at the same time directed that the merged entity divests the Engen retail outlet along Parklands Road to a player currently not operating in this area or to a new entrant. This should be done within 36 months from the date the merger approval is notified to the parties.

CAK also wants Vivo to not renew the current dealership contract for the Enterprise Road retail station, either when it expires in two years, or if the dealer terminates the contract before the end of the existing term.