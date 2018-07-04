MPs ask Treasury to ban or regulate digital currencies

The government is grappling whether to regulate digital currencies or ban them amid worries by National Treasury of potential risks to users and the economy.

Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury Henry Rotich was yesterday hard pressed to explain to members of the National Assembly Finance and National Planning committee why the government has failed to ban the operations of those engaged in digital currencies.

Molo MP Kuria Kimani said an increasing number of Kenyans are currently transacting in digital currencies with the government turning a blind eye, even as some operators establish cryptocurrency ATMs in the country.

“Why is the government not coming out clearly and either ban or regulate these digital currencies because as you have said, the government cannot offer protection against risks associated with transacting using digital currencies?” posed Kimani.

The CS said that while there are over 1,500 cryptocurrencies, regulating them could be difficult because transactions are carried out online globally and operators sometimes do not have physical address.

“These currencies are vulnerable to money laundering and terrorist financing abuse. They can be used by those who want to transact in the illegal economy or evade tax. But it is difficult to regulate them because they mainly rely on a complex infrastructure that involve several entities, often spread across several countries, to transfer funds or execute payments,” Rotich told the MPs.

Concerns

The CS said that although the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) does not regulate digital currencies because they are not legal tender, in the past the financial and monetary regulator has issued public notices warning the public against using virtual currencies since they are unregulated and are not guaranteed by any central bank. Despite growing interest in digital currencies, he said the government has not licensed anyone in Kenya to offer money remittance services and products using virtual currencies such as bitcoin, and that there is no protection in case any risks befall traders.

“There is no underlying or backing of assets and the value of virtual currencies is speculative in nature. This may result in high volatility in value of currencies thus exposing users to potential losses,” Rotich told the MPs.

The members warned the government’s lukewarm stance in addressing these new currencies, saying Kenyans and the economy could take a hit in case some unscrupulous individuals decided to use the platform to launder money.

“As you have heard from the MPs, already there are ATMs transacting in cryptocurrencies. Government entities like Kenyatta University have dedicated huge space called Bicoin Lounge, where possibly transactions take place. Why is the government not coming out loudly with a position like it did with gambling machines to either regulate or ban?” the Committee chair Joseph Limo posed.