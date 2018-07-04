IRA to unveil Islamic insurance regulations

Insurance industry players are preparing for the introduction of new regulations on Islamic-based insurance or Takaful in Kenya by end of the year.

However, the long-awaited law which seeks to provide licensing and regulation of Takaful insurance business to attract foreign investment in the sector, is still subject to a tedious regulatory and Sharia’h process by National Treasury.

Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA), the industry regulator, is optimistic that the regulation will be ready before next year. Manager in charge of Supervision Kalai Musee said the draft is ready and all stakeholders involved are okay with the recommendations and proposals on the regulation.

“We are now ready to present it to the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich for endorsement. With the law in place stakeholders will now be able to do business with certainty,” he said yesterday during the second Retakaful conference organised by Kenya Reinsurance in Nairobi.

Takaful and Retakaful business is seen as essential to building a participatory financial ecosystem in Kenya as the country positions itself as an Islamic financial hub in the region.

The new development follows enactment of the Insurance (Amendment) Act of 2016 which came into force on January 1, last year.

However, the law has faced opposition from several stakeholders as well as lack of the model’s “acceptance” by regulatory bodies. In July last year, for instance, Capital Markets Authority sharply differed with a report by International Monetary Fund (IMF) which had indicated that Kenya’s Islamic finance market lacks sound regulatory framework. The capital markets regulator defended the country’s efforts, citing recent developments such as adjustments by the Treasury and the amendment of Capital Markets Act.

Still, sources said yesterday that professionals in the sector were confident that there would be an effective start to a new era to Takaful and Retakaful business before the year closes.“We believe that the hard task is behind us now that general conditions have been validated by professionals,” said Mohammed Badamana, Shari’ah Supervisory Board chairman.

Experts believe the law could immensely consolidate the industry to challenge the dominance of conventional banks as well as boost efforts by the State in issuance of Islamic bonds or Sukuks and further boost insurance penetration levels currently below three per cent.

“There are still challenges. Need for consolidations, commitments and capitalisation could boost this nascent industry,” Hassan Bashir, chief executive of Takaful Africa said during the conference.