Outcry over macadamia illegal sales

Macadamia farmers and traders want the government to take stern action against processors who have allegedly been smuggling raw nuts out of the country.

The traders claimed that despite the government imposing the ban on exportation of unprocessed nuts, some companies have been selling them to Asian countries.

According to Nut Traders Association of Kenya acting secretary general Nahashon Mugi, there is a cartel which has been controlling the nuts sector and it has been exploiting farmers.

Mugi said the cartel has been smuggling about 29 million tonnes of macadamia annually which earns them Sh90 billion.

The secretary said the cartel has formed a rigid network that would make it hard for another dealer to penetrate and they have been carrying out the illegal operations because they enjoy protection from senior government officials.

“We are going to issue a list of companies which have been smuggling nuts out of the country because this is really hurting the sector” said Mugi.

“We want the government through the Agriculture Cabinet secretary to probe the matter and halt the exportation with immediate effect” he added.

Johnson Kihara, chairman of NUTAK, urged the government to consider lifting the ban on exportation of unprocessed nuts so as to liberate the market for the produce.

He said that the ban has paved way for cartels to exploit the farmers thus denying them their rightful benefits.

He lamented that Kenyan nut farmers are the lowest paid in the region at Sh180 per kilogramme compared to their counterparts in Rwanda who fetch Sh280 while South Africans Sh300.

The chairman further pointed out that the government has lost revenue amounting to Sh24 billion since the enactment of section 43 of the Crops Act 2013.

The ban which was meant to encourage value addition has cut links between farmers and foreign companies.