Xpress Money partners with Coop Bank

Xpress Money has teamed up with Cooperative Bank of Kenya to strengthen its presence in the country.

The firm aims to increase its footprint in Kenya to ensure convenient, affordable and secure money transfer services.

The partnership with Co-operative Bank expands access to Xpress Money reach on account of the bank’s nationwide branch network.

Xpress Money offers both SEND and RECEIVE (cash to cash, account credits and mobile wallets) services through such partnerships.

Sudhesh Giriyan, Xpress Money Chief operating officer said Kenya is one of the highest recipients of remittances in Africa. According to the World Bank, in 2017 the Kenyan Diaspora sent $1.97 billion through remittances.

Giriyan said there is high demand for simple and convenient money transfer service options in the country. “Through our new partnership, we aim to provide affordable remittance services, that can be easily accessed, giving even the unbanked customers, who are mostly located at remote corners of the country,” Giriyan said.

Co-operative Bank of Kenya chief executive officer Gideon Muriuki said the bank is committed to supporting remittances.

“As a bank that handles some of the largest volumes of remittances to Kenya, we shall continue to invest in such partnerships that provide Kenyans in the Diaspora with the most affordable and secure means of transferring their funds home for domestic support, savings and investment,” Muriuki said.Co-operative Bank has a centre exclusively meant for Diaspora Banking.

It is available round the clock to serve Diaspora clients irrespective of time zones, the first of its kind in Kenya.”