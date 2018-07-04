FeaturesTop Ten
Places to tackle your World Cup fever
The 2018 World Cup is in full swing. And unlike your favourite sitcoms or series that you’d prefer to enjoy at the comfort of your home, football is a community sport. Faith Kyoumukama shortlists a few establishments that have gone out of their way to make this football season all the more speacial with their tantalising packages
1. Zing Bar
Join the fever at dusitD2’s stylish epicentre, Zing Bar. The staff have set aside their crisp dress shirts for World Cup jerseys. They also have an outdoor set-up with different flags of the teams that are still standing. Zing has also set aside a special room dedicated to the World Cup, where you pay a standard charge and get drinks and unlimited bitings. You also stand a chance to win a trip for two to dusitD2 Kenz Hotel, Dubai, tickets with Air Arabia, Jameson Irish Whiskey and Absolut Vodka.
2. Brew Bistro
Brew Bistro has created a Tapas Menu based on the countries participating in the World Cup. Guess how much the tapas go for? Sh1,000. In addition, they have a “Game Time” special with three cocktails on offer that is going for Sh700. You’ll also get 25 per cent off Stoli Vodka, Barcadi and Jameson bottles. Special two for one Stolichnaya Russian Vodka cocktails are also on offer alongside special two for one on team cocktails.
3. Space Lounge
Space Bar along Ngong Road has gone the extra mile of designing a football arena for fans to not only watch the game, but also participate. The teams participating also get free jerseys of their favourite World Cup team while the winning team walks away with a free bottle.
4. Urban Gourmet Burger
Juicy burgers, cold beers and a great pick of friends are exactly what you need to celebrate the World Cup season? Urban Gourmet Burger have an incredible Soccer Combo — we’re talking six delicious sliders and pitcher of their draught beer. It’s perfect for you and your friends to munch on as you cheer on your favourite teams.
5. Attic Rooftop Bar
Park Inn by Radisson Attic Rooftop Bar has a month-long rooftop World Cup party of its own. The pub is decorated with colourful flags and will host a daily happy hour. I highly recommend you try their special burgers of each of the 32 participating World Cup countries. Just like dusitD2, they also have private screening lounges with exclusive service for groups.
6. Persia Restopub
The Persian-themed bar at the Thika Road Mall (TRM) is also not left behind. They’ve just introduced a custom-made cocktail menu, which is a football-inspired as well as one of the most flexible daily happy hour offers in the city, running from 12 pm to 6pm unlike the usual 5pm To 10pm timelines.
7. K1 Klub House
Their mini-stadium Soccer City, which debuted during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa has since become the Mecca of football watching. The hugely popular spot overflows with enthusiastic jersey-wearing, vuvuzela-wielding football fans. It is the closest you’ll come to experiencing the singular excitement and atmosphere of the World Cup here in Nairobi.
8. KICC
Every four years, KICC transforms into a carnival atmosphere for the World Cup. In conjunction with Homeboyz Entertainment, the KICC Courtyard hosts the Kutana KICC World Cup Festival. The month-long fiesta is providing a unique viewing experience through outdoor screens, now you have a reason to visit the KICC in case you’ve never been.
9. Sky Bar
Apart
from
a
great
view
of
the
city
from
the
Sky
Bar,
ibis
Styles
Hotel
in
Westlands
is
capitalising
on
the
betting
scoreboard.
They
have
a
forecast
box
before
every
game
where
patrons
drop
their
match
predictions
and
stand
to
win
up
to
half
price
on
discounts
on
their
menus
or
bills.
10. Cloud 9
This
high-end
nightlife
located
inClarence
House
in
Lane
Westlands
is
big
on
ambiance
and
football.
as
such,
colourful
hanging
flags
have
adorn
the
vibrant
skylit
hallways.
As
for
the
football
matches,
you’ll
watch
them
on
their
grand
65-inch
screen
and
other
wireless
projectors
stationed
around
the
pub.