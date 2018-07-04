Places to tackle your World Cup fever

1. Zing Bar

Join the fever at dusitD2’s stylish epicentre, Zing Bar. The staff have set aside their crisp dress shirts for World Cup jerseys. They also have an outdoor set-up with different flags of the teams that are still standing. Zing has also set aside a special room dedicated to the World Cup, where you pay a standard charge and get drinks and unlimited bitings. You also stand a chance to win a trip for two to dusitD2 Kenz Hotel, Dubai, tickets with Air Arabia, Jameson Irish Whiskey and Absolut Vodka.

2. Brew Bistro

Brew Bistro has created a Tapas Menu based on the countries participating in the World Cup. Guess how much the tapas go for? Sh1,000. In addition, they have a “Game Time” special with three cocktails on offer that is going for Sh700. You’ll also get 25 per cent off Stoli Vodka, Barcadi and Jameson bottles. Special two for one Stolichnaya Russian Vodka cocktails are also on offer alongside special two for one on team cocktails.



3. Space Lounge

Space Bar along Ngong Road has gone the extra mile of designing a football arena for fans to not only watch the game, but also participate. The teams participating also get free jerseys of their favourite World Cup team while the winning team walks away with a free bottle.

4. Urban Gourmet Burger

Juicy burgers, cold beers and a great pick of friends are exactly what you need to celebrate the World Cup season? Urban Gourmet Burger have an incredible Soccer Combo — we’re talking six delicious sliders and pitcher of their draught beer. It’s perfect for you and your friends to munch on as you cheer on your favourite teams.

5. Attic Rooftop Bar

Park Inn by Radisson Attic Rooftop Bar has a month-long rooftop World Cup party of its own. The pub is decorated with colourful flags and will host a daily happy hour. I highly recommend you try their special burgers of each of the 32 participating World Cup countries. Just like dusitD2, they also have private screening lounges with exclusive service for groups.

6. Persia Restopub

The Persian-themed bar at the Thika Road Mall (TRM) is also not left behind. They’ve just introduced a custom-made cocktail menu, which is a football-inspired as well as one of the most flexible daily happy hour offers in the city, running from 12 pm to 6pm unlike the usual 5pm To 10pm timelines.

7. K1 Klub House

Their mini-stadium Soccer City, which debuted during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa has since become the Mecca of football watching. The hugely popular spot overflows with enthusiastic jersey-wearing, vuvuzela-wielding football fans. It is the closest you’ll come to experiencing the singular excitement and atmosphere of the World Cup here in Nairobi.

8. KICC

Every four years, KICC transforms into a carnival atmosphere for the World Cup. In conjunction with Homeboyz Entertainment, the KICC Courtyard hosts the Kutana KICC World Cup Festival. The month-long fiesta is providing a unique viewing experience through outdoor screens, now you have a reason to visit the KICC in case you’ve never been.

9. Sky Bar

Apart

from

a

great

view

of

the

city

from

the

Sky

Bar,

ibis

Styles

Hotel

in

Westlands

is

capitalising

on

the

betting

scoreboard.

They

have

a

forecast

box

before

every

game

where

patrons

drop

their

match

predictions

and

stand

to

win

up

to

half

price

on

discounts

on

their

menus

or

bills.

10. Cloud 9

This

high-end

nightlife

located

inClarence

House

in

Lane

Westlands

is

big

on

ambiance

and

football.

as

such,

colourful

hanging

flags

have

adorn

the

vibrant

skylit

hallways.

As

for

the

football

matches,

you’ll

watch

them

on

their

grand

65-inch

screen

and

other

wireless

projectors

stationed

around

the

pub.

