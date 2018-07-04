Male Model of the Year winner Kenson Njagi talks about style

My fashion journey began…back in 2012 when I was crowned Mr Kenya Polytechnic now Technical University of Kenya (TUK).

Being awarded the Male Model of the Year at the Swahili Fashion Week…has been a humbling experience. I was nominated among some of the top models in the country and bagging the award means I have the ‘IT’ factor. I am thanful to my manager Rodney Arthur of RADG Models based in the Caribbean. He’s put in a lot of work in modelling and training me to be good at what I do.

When I wake up in the morning…I get motivated by the goals I have set for the day, which also inspire the outfit I wear. I also think of the people I am going to meet and the nature of events I am going to attend. However, sometimes I wear something that cuts across the board.

Style affects…your personality and lifestyle. From my dress code, you can clearly tell that I got a simple and sophisticated taste that is presentable. This also defines my traits as a person.

My style is…fashionable and trendy.

I believe image is…everything. How you dress creates a certain impression on other people. When dressing, you should also consider your skin complexion, height, body posture and the occasion.

The one mistake men make while dressing up is…not having the right outfit for the occasion.

If money was not an object… I would buy myself a whole fashion warehouse inside a plane. Sounds unimaginable, but I would most definitely stand out. Everyone should have…a good cologne, a watch, a belt, ties and socks.

My most memorable fashion moment was…the just-concluded Swahili Fashion Week. I got to mingle with the crème of the fashion industry alongside win.

My favourite international designers are…Dolce & Gabbana by Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. Being an underwear model, that would definitely suit me. I am into trendy smart casual wear. They are the best I would say.

I believe you should always… wear a good pair of shoes. First impression is everything.

My go-to accessories are…my studs and watch.

Shoot me if…you ever find me in animal print outfit. That’s a definite no. Always trust your instincts. That’s my style secret weapon. Be brave enough to try a new outfit you never know it might be the next best thing.