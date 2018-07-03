Health ministry says contraband sugar is unfit for human consumption

The Ministry of Health has unleashed another shocker on Kenyan consumers after it revealed that tests carried out on contraband sugar impounded from various parts of the country had established that the commodity is unfit for human consumption.

Health Principal Secretary Peter Tum told the joint parliamentary committee probing the contraband sugar scandal that 172 samples tested so far had affirmed June’s statements by Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i declaring the sugar to be contaminated.