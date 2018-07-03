Murder of Mumias Sugar legal officer comes to haunt villagers

A middle-aged man is on the run after receiving death threats by unknown people over the June 5, 2017 murder of Mumias Sugar Company’s legal officer, Ronald Lubya in Matungu, Kakamega County.

A relative has reported that one evening about five months ago, Evans Chanzu was walking from a hotel in Kakamega town when he was accosted by three men who told him to his face that his days were numbered.

A source who spoke to People Daily yesterday on condition that her identity remains concealed said since that March evening incident, Chanzu went into hiding and ever since strangers have been seen in Kakamega town and its surroundings making inquiries about his whereabouts.

“ We are aware that Evans is being hunted down by the strangers because the killers of Lubya believe that he was the last person who was with him in the fateful night he was murdered,” added the relative.

While reports indicate that police are still on the trail of the killers of the Mumias Sugar Company legal officer, one year down the line, the relative is wondering, interestingly why some people were eager to kill those who could be witnesses.

“ We are appealing for government protection because we don’t who will be next. We are also calling for speedy completion of the investigations so that the criminals can be brought to book,” the visibly shaken relative said.

She said that ironically, as the police were looking for Chanzu who allegedly was with the slain Mumias legal officer at the time of his death, the strangers were also looking for him.

“ Chanzu witnessed when the armed gunmen shot and killed Lubya at his home in Lukusi village, matungu Sub-county,” she added.

The police are yet to arrest and prosecute a single person since last year.

Lubya was killed at his rural home in Kholera Sub-location in Matungu Constituency. He was shot in the head according to police, and taken to St. Mary’s Mission Hospital in Mumias, but died while undergoing treatment.

Western region politicians blamed top Jubilee Government operatives of the murder. The gunmen were reported to have camouflaged in outfits similar to police uniforms.

Western region police Coordinator, Moses Ombati said the men abandoned a stolen vehicle they used at Kabula market on the Mumias-Bungoma Road as they escaped.