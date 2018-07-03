Sofapaka reduces difference, Nakumatt continue recovery

With Gor Mahia still sitting pretty at the top of the SportPesa Premier League standings, it seems only Sofapaka who are amongst their closest challengers for the title are making frantic efforts to change the statistics in their favour.

Although they are way off the mark in dislodging defending champions Gor, Batoto Ba Mungu’s surge continued when they piled more miseries on Wazito by beating them 2-0 and in the process managed to bridge a 12-point gap with the Green Army.

To be at par with Gor, who are currently in Tanzania for the Cecafa Kagame Cup Championships, Sofapaka, who are still lying second in the standings, will need to record four straight wins which is quite a tall order.

But suffice it to say in regard to this argument, third-placed Mathare United have an even bigger challenge and matters were not made any better for them after they dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Bandari in Mombasa.

Another talking point is AFC Leopards’ shock 3-1 loss to Kakamega Homeboyz in an Ingo Derby in Kakamega and which was almost marred by crowd trouble after fans of the former team protested over what they describe poor officiating.

And if there was one man who hit Leopards where it hurts most, it was their former player Allan Wanga who struck a brace for Homeboyz with Ali Bhai drilling the final nail in the big cats’ coffin.

Wanga opened the scoring three minutes to the break, rising high to head Eston Esiye’s cross past AFC Leopards custodian Ezekiel Owade.

Leopards resumed the second half the better side and showing intent to equalise and dominate the game. They controlled the proceedings and attacked Homeboyz who however defended resolutely.

Leopards have been blowing hot and cold lately although the team’s coach Rodolfo Zapata strongly felt that the match officials overruled Whyvonne Isiza’s goal for strange reasons.

For Homeboyz who are placed seventh in the chart, the weekend win gave them relief of sorts aftr siffering an ignominious 6-1 defeat at the hands of Nakumatt 10 days earlier in Nairobi.

At the Thika Sub County Stadium, Ulinzi Stars ended their five-match winless streak when they beat hosts Thika United 2-0 while at the Camp Toyoyo visiting Zoo FC from Kericho went down by a solitary goal to Posta Rangers.

Former Mathare Youth midfielder Elvis Nandwa opened the scoring in the 2nd minute. Thika United custodian Eliud Emase had stepped away from goal and the inform Nandwa quickly lobbed the ball past him for the opener.

Elsewhere, Tusker’s resurgence continued in a 2-0 win over Vihiga, a result which saw the ale-men move to the ninth position in the standings.