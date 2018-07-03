Stray Lions, Obuya Academy win as NPCA Super League starts

Stray Lions made a good start to this season’s Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association Super League when they beat Nairobi Gymkhana by 10 runs at Peponi School on Sunday.

Lions put together a score total of 269/8 in their allotted overs with Sandip Kuchdikh (139 off 128 balls) starring with 10 boundaries and three highs as the opening batsman.

The defending champions also had Tanmay Mishra (84 off 87 balls) to thank as he came in at number five in the order to shore up the runs after Roger Mukasa (00 of 02 balls), Rajiv Sugaria (18 off 26 balls) and Shem Ngoche (06 off 08 balls) were bowled out by the impressive Martin Okoth who orchestrated the fall of six wickets for the visiting Gymkhana side whose fielding was also excellent on the day.

Lucas Oluoch was effective with his catches off deliveries from the crease with Dennis Wesonga also contributing to Sandip and ninth batsman Charles Waiswa being dismissed in an action packed inning.

However, after the break, Gymkhana were unable to chase to the end as they posted a solid 259/10. Sagar Patel and Sidhart Vijarpee combined for a 97 run partnership in the innings.

Meanwhile, Obuya Academy disregarded home advantage accorded to Sikh Union, beating them for three wickets at their Forest Road base. The Sikhs, who had won the toss and selected to bat first, had set a score target of 177 all out inside 39 overs in the opening inning.

Jasray Kundi scored a century not out inside 91 balls for the home team in a one-man show. His contribution included eight boundaries and two sixes as he got his groove back on for Sikh Union. However, Obuya Academy came alive with Pankraj Patel (99 off 30 balls) and Gerald Mwendwa, who collected two wickets, turning things around to push them for 178/7 on the board.