Oluoch wins KCB Road To The Masters at Nyali as Coast pick qualifiers for Karen Masters

Home player Joseph Oluoch shot 39 stableford points to win the fourth and penultimate round of the KCB Road To The Masters at Nyali Golf and Country Club over the weekend.

In winning the coast round of the KCB-sponsored five-leg series, Oluoch led six qualifiers to this month’s Karen Masters slated for Karen Country Club.

Simon Wambugu took the men’s prize ahead of Gurbux Singh on 37 points, and finishing in third place in the men’s section was Bruno Cerber with 36 points.

Mary Kandu posted 36 points to win on the ladies category ahead of Venessa Peri’s who carded on 32 stableford points.

Frederick Wangura was guest winner with 36points. Ali Karim and Truphena Oyaro won the longest drive contest, with Charles Rob and the former going home the nearest to pin prize.

Qualifiers from the coast were Oluoch (overall winner), Symon Wambugu (men winner), lady winner Kandu, guest winner Wangura, John Nzioka (staff winner) and longest drive best lady Oyaro. Andrew Wahome carded 34 points to win the junior title.

Oluoch was all smiles after the victory, saying: “It’s such a great honour to make it to the KCB Karen Masters. I hope to use this opportunity to give it best shot and represent my club well. I wish to thank my four ball for encouraging me all the way.”

KCB Regional Business Manager Coast Jane Isiaho said: “I’m really honoured to be here for the awards ceremony of the KCB Road to the Masters, Nyali edition. This is the fourth of the five tournaments that will culminate in the KCB Karen Masters 2018, scheduled to take place from July 17-22 at Karen Country Club.”

KCB officials said the event was significant as it helps the bank build relationship with its customers.

“Golf is one of the avenues of interacting with our customers and appreciating them for supporting our business. We ask those who are not already customers to try us and enjoy our partnership to catalyse your lives and your businesses,” added Isiaho.

At Ruiru Sports Club, Jacob Theuri playing off handicap 24, carded 21 in the first nine and 23 in the second nine to win the London Golf tournament with 44 stableford points.