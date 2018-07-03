Kabaddi federation starts push to popularise sport

Kenya Kabaddi Federation has embarked on an ambitious plan to introduce the sport at the grassroots level.

Federation president Matthew Mwangi says his team plans to go to every part of the country to popularise the sport which is still a preserve of a few in Kenya.

Speaking in Murang’a during the launch of the Kabbadi tournament, Mwangi said the game has been a preserve for Nairobi yet there could be other youngsters who could perform well from other counties.

“Kabaddi has only been played in Nairobi but we want to expand our network to other counties and get as many players as possible” said Mwangi, pointing out that since its introduction in the country in 2012, the sport has not been adequately promoted thus very little is known about it.

“We want to go to every county to introduce the game to the youngsters and this will help promote the sport as well as create opportunities for them,” added Mwangi.

“The game pays well and this should be one of the factors that woo many youth into it. The government has been supporting us and we want to get a good position in the world,” he said.

Mwangi also wants the game introduced in the school curriculum, saying it will help identify and nurture talent which can be polished when the students leave school.

“The earlier we identify and nurture the talent, the better. It will help us have a strong team to represent our country,” he added.

Started in India’s southern state of Tamil Nadu, Kabaddi is a contact team sport played over 40 minutes with a five minute break between halves.

There are seven players on each side and the team that outs all the players on the opponent’s side scores four extra points.