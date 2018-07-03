Why ‘thirsty’ Nairobi must live with recurrent water crisis

by Fred Aminga

@faminga

Great change is coming to Nairobi and residents who have been grappling with water rationing, are literally raising glasses with anticipation that “ very soon” they will fully quench their thirst.

After all, Ndakaini Dam,one of city’s main water supply towers, is finally filling up faster and the Northern Water Collector Tunnel, once hyped as the lifeline of millions of residents, is a few months to completion.

Rains have eventually raised water levels at the dam to 90 per cent, and the last time People Daily visited the area water was trickling in steadily at 7.7 cubic metres per second, leading to the estimation that the dam could fill to capacity in less than two months.

Water Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui later heightened expectations, cutting predictions to two weeks. Ndakaini levels had been very low despite heavy rains, a case that necessitated a probe. While on a tour of Murang’a County mid last month, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko said that water rationing will ease in Nairobi, noting for instance, that Nairobians living in estates along Juja Road who had been getting water once a week will now have it everyday.

However, while this is good news to the people who have had to bear with rationing whenever water levels at the dam are low, quenching the “thirst of Nairobi” is likely to remain a pipe dream, going by the number of the factors likely to affect future water supply.

Factors lying in wait to frustrate a 24-hour water supply to the city that boasts more than 3.5 million residents and with suburbs hosting a higher population of more than 6.54 million people, include climate change, human activities around the Aberdare Ranges, inadequate water treatment capacities, system losses and vicious water cartels.

Aberdare Ranges

The capital city gets replenished with water directly from Ndakaini Dam, Sasumwa Dam, Ruiru Dam and Kikuyu Springs, with the first two dams supplying the water-hungry Nairobi directly from Aberdare ranges.

Experts have already warned that amid changing climatic conditions and an increasing population, there could be increased encroachment of the ecosystem endangering water resources countrywide, including those dependent on the Aberdare Ranges.

The forest belt of the Aberdares comprises a number of forest reserves, including the Aberdare, Kikuyu escarpment, Kijabe Hill, Kipipiri and Nyamweru, as well as some forest areas in the Aberdare National Park covering over 250,000ha. Kenya Water Towers Agency considers these forests part of the upper catchments of Tana River, Kenya’s largest river as well as Athi, Ewaso Nyiro (North) and Malewa rivers, but more importantly for Nairobi, they are the main catchment areas for the Sasumua and Ndakaini Dam.

The belt is the source of more than 85 per cent of Nairobi’s drinking water, and with human activities likely to interfere with ecosystems and tributaries upstream particularly during prolonged dry seasons, flow of the scarce resource could be affected at source.

Therefore, even as expert opinion holds that “the aquifer upstream must first get full before water fills Ndakaini holds water,” the noises of a thirsty community around water-catchment areas might get louder during drought even as they still wonder why water must flow past their farms without benefitting them.

They are already cryptic in their opinions, but the underlying message is very clear. “Would you rather starve to death or use water from a stream that passes nearby to quench your thirst? Go tell that to Nairobi,” retorts John Muiruri, a 70-year-old farmer who resides along the banks of Githika River, one of the rivers flowing into Ndakaini Dam. The other two includes Thika and Kajuju. As a matter of fact, a few months ago during the last dry spell in that region, water levels in three rivers that fill Ndakaini Dam namely Thika, Githika and Kajuju reduced drastically. At some point, there was no water flowing through some of the rivers.

“More people sank boreholes and more are likely to be sunk since it now takes longer before the next rain, making water more scarce. So what do you expect, the rivers will be among our major sources of water?” said Paul Kariuki, a resident of Murang’a.

In apparent growing economic awareness, most locals said harvesting or water tapping from these rivers is a right that should not be questioned; some even wonder why they are sharing the water in the first place. A waiter at a motel near one of the dams along the Aberdare Ranges wondered why they are not allowed to pump even a drop of water to their eatery despite being situated along the bank of the Ndakaini dam.

“Actually, we sometimes pay more money for water consumption compared to electricity bills for the month,” he quipped.

On the other side of Aberdares where Sasumua Dam collects water before onward transmission to Nairobi, the region is water sufficient most of the year. However, there are concerns about unfettered water collections especially by some registered water companies. Geoffrey Njoroge, a former forester who retired into farming raised concerns about activities near Sasumua Dam, saying sometimes people registered under the Plantation Establishment and Livelihood Improvement Scheme go beyond the riparian areas endangering the ecosystem.

He also claims that while there were legally registered entities tapping water from the area, some could be drawing more than they ought to, in a move that could endanger the flow of water.

Therefore, amid increasing demand for water countrywide, for Nairobi, the conversation about how those living near the Aberdare Ranges will continue sharing its water resource with the capital city must be addressed with a social-economic and political mindset.

Siltation

Siltation is also increasingly affecting amount of water flowing downstream. A study conducted last year at Ruiru Dam shows that in the last 20 years, the dam’s volume had reduced by 10 per cent to 2,564,590 cubic metres due to siltation. This is also partly a result of human activities like farming and deforestation near rivers servicing water dams and reservoirs.

Capacity of treatment plants

But the pressure does not stop there. Holding everything constant, and if Ndakaini Dam which is estimated to have cost taxpayers Sh2 billion in 1994 was allowed to release water at full capacity to Ngethu treatment plant in Kiambu for onward transmission to Nairobi, the eventual release would not meet the city’s daily demand.

The treatment plants which processes 80 per cent of Nairobi’s water cannot meet the demand which stands at about 770,000m3/day against installed production capacity of 526,000m3/day.

A paper presented in Nairobi County Assembly in 2017 by sectoral committee on water laments that when at 100 per cent capacity, the Ngethu treatment plant services between 450,000 and 460,000 cubic metres of water.

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company managing director Nahashon Muguna said during a recent visit to Ndakaini Dam that the situation is further compounded daily, with demand for water growing at 20,000m3/day annually, meaning that even with an increase in the number of boreholes in the city estimated at 3,000, the demand for non-stop supply can not meet current demand.