Waiguru sacks two CECs in abuse of office claims

People Daily July 3, 2018
Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru. Photo/COURTESY

Githinji Mwangi

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has sacked two County Executive Committee members (CEC) for inefficiency and abuse of office.

The governor also sent packing Agriculture chief Peter Waweru and reshuffled two chief officers in a move aimed at streamlining operations of the county and deter corruption.

The sacked duo—Peter Karugumi (Infrastructure) and Judy Kinyua (Gender)— were sent packing yesterday a week after Kirinyaga County Assembly announced it had drafted an impeachment motion against them.

