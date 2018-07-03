Mobile loans can ruin economy if not well regulated

The explosion of digital credit, or simply mobile loans, has shocked even economists and policy makers. Just like M-Pesa took the market by storm, uptake of loans using digital devices has become a way of life and business these days.

Billions of shillings are being channeled as loans through digital means as more Kenyans gain access to technologies that enable them to tap this new source of money. M-Shwari, for instance, disbursed Sh230 billion loans since inception in 2012 to the end of last year. KCB Bank now provides 90 per cent of its loans through KCB M-Pesa platform, which processed Sh29.6 billion last year up from Sh14.1 billion in 2016, while Equity Bank had dealt Sh57 billion at the end of last year since 2014. There are other providers of such loans such as Tala and Branch, which are recording booming business, and the list is growing.

The rise of the digital credit market should raise concerns about the risk of excessive borrowing and over-indebtedness. The FSD survey released in March found that 14 per cent of digital borrowers are repaying multiple loans from more than one provider. This means over 800,000 Kenyans – mostly from the low income bracket – were juggling multiple digital loans. This is not healthy for individuals, households and even the economy. Having a highly indebted population is recipe for economic chaos in case of massive defaults and which is likely to follow after the current boom in digital loans. Digital loans are attractive because they are easy to obtain. But what borrowers don’t understand is that these short-term loans carry a high interest rate. Granted the inherent risks, there is need for regulating the digital credit sector. Many of these small digital loans are valuable for people facing emergencies, managing cash-flow problems or for small-scale traders, but there are downsides.

The continued hyping of the quantity of loans issued without checking out their quality in terms of improving people’s lives and businesses is being short-sighted. It is not surprising that a good portion of the digital credit loans are used to finance sports betting and sheer luxury. The FSD study actually noted that borrowers default on a third of first cycle loans and are negatively listed on credit reference bureau (CRB. That should worry policy makers, more so Central Bank of Kenya. Digital loans had increased the number of Kenyans listed on the CRB to 10 per cent (about one million people) as at March 31, nearly a million of these for amounts of less than Sh1,000. The number should be more than double that by now.

There has not been serious discourse on interest rates associated with digital loans. The effective interest rates for many are even higher than those published. This is because many borrowers repay well in advance of the tenor of the loans, yet these borrowers receive no interest rebate.

