KBC must redefine its role as State broadcaster

Sabina Chege

A recent job advertisement seeking to fill the post of the managing director at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) got me thinking about the whole enterprise of State broadcasting.

As my generation grew up, all we knew as the real source of news was KBC. Back then, radio was the dominant channel since television was for the privileged few. But that was then. In today’s booming broadcasting atmosphere, replete with tens of both radio and TV outlets, KBC should redefine its role and deliberately differentiate itself from other media houses.

Why and how so?

First, the art of statecraft depends a great deal on how and who communicates key messages to the citizenry, particularly where broad buy-in is the ultimate objective. In this regard, it is the duty of a State broadcaster to deliver crucial buy-in for sectors that hold the key to social and economic progress of a nation. That buy-in is huge dividend to taxpayers who fund the State broadcaster.

On the part of commercial media outlets, the dividend is tethered to the balance sheet and bottom lines. Though intangible and perhaps elusive too, the backing the government agenda — say the currently in vogue “Big Four”—is crucial in changing fortunes for all, including commercial media outfits.

Reflections of Jon Wilson in his New Statesman article of March 11, 2012, titled “Our leaders need to rediscover the art of statecraft” puts it well on why I believe KBC ought to be transformed into a strategic instrument of Kenya’s statecraft.

Quoting Richard Sennett, a professor of Humanities and of Sociology in New York University and London School of Economics, respectively, Wilson refers to what Sennett calls the “craft of cooperation” as part of the wider notion of statecraft. Condensing Sennett’s view of the “craft of cooperation”, Wilson argues that it determines “…how, against the odds, people with different interests and instincts can work together for the common good.”

As we enter deeper into the era of building bridges, buoyed by the quest of the famous handshake of March 9 between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa leader Raila Odinga, KBC bears the moral duty of spearheading the craft of cooperation for the good of all Kenyans. Moreover, the task of branding Kenya and refurnishing her soul and consciousness with a deeper sense of nationhood, tolerance and brotherhood should primarily be undertaken by KBC.

Regarding how to achieve this ambitious task, two things come to mind. One, there is need to realign State broadcasting to imbue in it the sensibility of building on existing and potential relationships among various communities, age-sets, religious persuasions and cultural orientations. To do this, a thorough understanding of barriers that stand in the way of the much-desired unity of Kenyans is important.

It should, therefore, be the solemn duty of a State broadcaster, in our evolving democratic journey, to flesh out and counter obstacles that block the view of uncannily similar dreams, aspirations, hopes and fears that a majority of Kenyans have in common. Features focusing on the common or twined ancestries of Kenyan communities as well as storylines that reveal elements of the shared destiny and desires of various communities can take on a new look and purpose with a better informed and less ethnically jaundiced citizens.

But, two, there is a catch. Who do Kenyans need to steer KBC into a new dispensation that responds to the demands of Kenya’s statecraft in the context of the 21st Century?

In my view, while industry knowledge is critical, it is far from enough. Having, as I do, a background in the Fourth Estate, I would be the last person to underestimate the need for professional qualifications in building credible leaders in the broadcasting sector. However, the responsibilities of the vision driver for a State broadcaster demand more than being articulate in expression, possessing managerial acumen to lead a team or having years of experience in a conventional media house.

The ideal leader of a State broadcaster ought to be possessed of fundamental knowledge of the art of statecraft. He or she should, in particular, demonstrate a depth of awareness of national priorities that can—through ingenious packaging and delivery of information—transform Kenya into a more progressive and stable nation.

That person should be flexible and versatile enough to easily break away from convention and play the role of vending hope even when real or perceived gloom pervades our social milieu. More importantly, that person should have the pull of a cult leader if he or she is to transform the existing workforce at KBC to embrace a new regimen guided by unmistakable public spiritedness.

—The writer is the Woman Representative, Murang’a county