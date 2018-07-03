Look past Ndakaini to quench Nairobi’s thirst

Governor Mike Sonko announced that Nairobi residents will from this month start receiving water in their taps on a daily basis after volumes at Ndakaini Dam improved significantly to 90 per cent.

However, two weeks after the pronouncement, residents are yet to experience change. If anything, the situation is likely to worsen in the coming weeks after the long rains, that pounded the country over the last three months, subsided to give way to a dry spell.

Nairobi has been experiencing water shortage for a long time but little has been done to come up with a master plan that looks beyond Ndakaini as the sole fountain that nourishes the appetite of the growing city population and also address the various system failures.

Nairobi cannot simply pin all hopes and dreams on good rains in the Aberdare Ranges to feed Ndakaini, Sasumwa and Ruiru dams as well as Kikuyu Springs before the residents get water.

The danger is, these water outlets will, with time, succumb to the ever-increasing city population. For instance, when Ndakaini was built in 1994, Nairobi’s population was around 1.7 million and now it has almost tripled to stand at over four million. Water demand in Nairobi is 770,000 cubic metres per day against the 526,000 cubic metres supplied by the county authorities.

Heavy water-consumer industries have also increased tenfold over the years. Again, human activities such as irrigation at the source of these outlets and along the channels as the water makes its way to Nairobi have put a strain on the resource.

According to the Nairobi water master plan, a new dam ought to be constructed every 10 years. But this has not happened 24 years since Ndakaini was constructed.

The county leadership should start by laying plans to construct another dam, maybe within the county, which should be fed by overflowing water from the northern collector tunnel in Murang’a, currently under construction.

But more fundamentally, the County and National government should find a solution to the problem posed by water cartels and vendors who divert the water to own reservoirs and sell it exorbitantly to water-thirsty residents.

Piping for fresh water and sewerage needs to be addressed because the current system was laid decades ago and new buildings have been fixing theirs haphazardly.

Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company, also needs to embrace technology in all operations, including having a system that can monitor water seepage, diversion, metering and payments as one way of addressing system failures and improving service delivery.