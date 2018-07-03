Tame graft to safeguard growth, eradicate poverty

Alberto Leny

No doubt, the biggest challenge to realising national development goals is corruption. Such is the severity of the threat of graft to social and economic stability that President Uhuru Kenyatta has tasked a multi-agency to combat the vice that casts a dark shadow over his legacy goals—the ‘Big Four’ agenda.

Corruption stains the nation’s moral conscience and impoverish citizens. It has the potential to derail even the best of visionary global blueprints such as the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development adopted by world leaders, including Kenya’s, in September 2015 at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aim to end extreme poverty, hunger, inequality, tackle climate change and build resilient infrastructure to meet Africa’s urgent priorities—economic growth, access to safe water, energy and agricultural investment. The 17 SDGs and 169 targets provide the best hope for African countries in faltering perennial struggle to stimulate growth and combat poverty.

We must shift debate on our transformation from a country fettered by the yoke of corruption, uneven, unstable and irregular development patterns to one of sustained economic growth and diminished poverty.

While the National government has directed development agenda at poverty and how to reduce it, the principle of complementarity in the devolved system of governance, demands that County governments equally integrate the SDGs in their plans.

Pointedly, architects of devolution grafted into the Constitution the objective of “promoting social and economic development and the provision of proximate, easily accessible services throughout Kenya.”

The biggest impediment to devolution stems from forces bent on imperilling the powers of self-governance the Constitution has given to the people to enhance their participation in the exercise of the powers of the State and in making decisions affecting them.

Contrary to the endless political rhetoric that continues to dominate the landscape, our nation requires a fresh commitment to the tenets and dictates of the Constitution in the proper management of political reforms and the development agenda.

Devolution is now a central part of governance and the constitutional spirit must be emboldened in directing proper management and implementation of political, social and economic reforms, especially the eradication of poverty as outlined in the SDGs.

This is our only hope of transformation from desperation and corruption to growth and prosperity. The first of the 17 SDGs seeks to “end extreme poverty in all its forms everywhere” by 2030, the same date the national economic development blueprint, Vision 2030, aims at making Kenya a medium industrialised nation.

However, this target may be elusive, given the extreme levels of poverty, corruption, marginalisation and unemployment. With the ballooning population in cities and towns, poverty has stretched services and reached a crisis point.

SDGs are a promise from leaders and they must be held accountable for them. Citizens must demand that leaders deliver on the SDGs.

Industrial development is a driver for job creation, economic growth, technology transfer, investment flows and skills development, former African Union (AU) chair Dlamini-Zuma said in 2015 ahead of the SDGs unveiling: “

Africa needs to take its own responsibility for its development. Africa must industrialise and beneficiate. If we do not—given our growing large youth population—instead of getting a demographic dividend, we will get a demographic disaster, which has already started. This is a tragedy whose roots are in the underdevelopment and marginalisation of Africa.”

