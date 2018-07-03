Fast-track legislation against biological threats

Victor Bwire

The absence of a legal framework against biological threats is exposing Kenyans to danger.

The threat levels from chemicals exposed by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i-led war on contraband and substandard goods is reason enough to be concerned that Kenya is at risk of a biological event, whether accidental, intentional or naturally occurring.

Exposure to biological threats arises from the fact that not enough measures, including legislation, standards and capacity building to mitigate the possibility of a biological threat, have been put in place.

How adequately is Kenya prepared to deal with such threats, given the laxity shown by existing regulatory agencies to deal with safety standards?

There are intensified calls for Parliament to fast-track the enactment of the Biosecurity and Biosafety law, which is now at the Technical Committee of the National Assembly. Already aware of the possibilities of such threats, the government has signed agreements with the governments of Denmark and US to strengthen readiness to deal with such threats. The passing of the law will see the establishment of a Biosafety Agency, which will work with health research and academic institutions to develop safety measures and mitigation interventions.

The relevant parliamentary committees and the Leader of Majority must fast-track this bill, so that we get a legal framework that will fill in the gaps before criminals exploits the loophole.

Suffice to note that already, experts have raised concerns about the dangers associated with the prevalence of dangerous biological pathogens found in health facilities and academic/research institutions, which present serious threats to national, regional and global stability. A biosecurity survey in Kenya carried out in 2015 found that labs in Kenya store at least 16 dangerous biological pathogens, less than 50 per cent of the labs have an inventory list while two labs reported that dangerous biological agents had disappeared from its stores without trace.

Bioscience bill

Through a Kenya and Denmark partnership established in 2014, experts from Denmark have been working with research and academic institutions to strengthen the implementation of the Biological Weapons Convention, including through the implementation of biosecurity measures. The partnership includes technical support and support to workshops, high-level meetings and development of a draft bioscience bill that supported by the Danish Centre for Biosecurity and Biopreparedness (CBB).

Similarly, under the US Defence Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA)/Cooperative Biological Engagement Program (CBEP), collaborative project between the US and Kenyan governments that focuses on cooperation in Threat Reduction Biological Engagement Programmes, a number of activities are going on.

Facilities including Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri), Kenyatta National Hospital, Moi Referral and Teaching Hospital, Kenya Bureau of Standards, The Government Chemist and a host of universities where health sciences are taught use and store a lot of chemicals, which if misused or mishandled could be used as weapons of mass destruction.

At the same time, people working in the laboratories could turn out to be potential agents of doom if they use the knowledge for violent extremism reasons.

—The writer workd for the Media Council of Kenya