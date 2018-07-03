People Daily

UK envoy pledges support for universal healthcare initiative

Winstone Chiseremi July 3, 2018
2,457 Less than a minute
Britain Deputy High Commissioner to Kenya Susie Kitchens (left) with Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago in Eldoret town, yesterday. PHOTO: WINSTONE CHISEREMI

United Kingdom Deputy High Commissioner to  Kenya Susie Kitchens has pledged her government’s support in the implementation of the universal healthcare programme.

She said they will work closely with the National and County governments to facilitate the realisation of the initiative.

Kitchens spoke to the press after paying a courtesy call to Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago in Eldoret yesterday.

“The British government will partner with the devolved units to ensure the universal healthcare plan is achieved to improve the lives of the people,” she said. Saying North Rift region counties have rich potential, the envoy also  pledged her government’s support in manufacturing, tourism and agriculture sectors.

Mandago said the regional governments have huge resources that can transform the lives of the people but lack the capacity to exploit them.

He asked the British government and other international development partners to join hands with the counties in areas of manufacturing saying there is availability of land for the project.

