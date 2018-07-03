NATIONALNEWS

I had close shave with death, says ‘abducted’ Baringo MCA

People Daily July 3, 2018
2,438 1 minute read

Judith Kemei and Alvin Mwangi

The Baringo MCA who went missing on Sunday after alleged abduction yesterday said he had a “close shave with death” in the hands of abductors.

Nelson Lotela of Silale Ward, who was found on Monday in Rongai, Nakuru County, told journalists he was grabbed by armed men and bundled into a car at Nginyang’ River in Tiaty as he was heading home from Chemolingot trading centre.

He said his abductors  claimed they were police officers but refused to tell him what crime he had committed to  warrant arrest.

“One of the men hit me with a gun on the shoulder and forced me into the boot,” Lotela told the media from his hospital bed.

After he was bundled into the boot, he said, he was blindfolded and driven in the direction of Marigat town.

“After driving for a long time, they   veered into a bush, pulled me out of the boot and ordered me to  say my last words. That’s when I saw death coming and I asked them why they wanted to kill me,” Lotela said.

He added: “They ordered me to kneel down. I waited for them to shoot me but after a while, I heard the car speed off.”

Lotela said he hid in a maize field  until yesterday morning when Good Samaritans found him and took him to Kabarak Health Centre.

Following the incident, Members from the County Assembly forum have asked the government to provide MCAs with more security.

On May 2017, Churo Amaya MCA Thomas Minito was abducted by people who claimed to be police officers. His body was found floating in River Oldonyo Sabuk in Machakos three days later.

Show More

Related Articles

July 3, 2018
2,445

Families of Gikomba fire victims identify kin

July 3, 2018
2,448

City taps to remain dry as water cartels call the shots

July 3, 2018
2,517

Marsabit students attack seven non-local teachers

July 3, 2018
2,435

Inflate project costs at own peril, CS warns

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker