I had close shave with death, says ‘abducted’ Baringo MCA

Judith Kemei and Alvin Mwangi

The Baringo MCA who went missing on Sunday after alleged abduction yesterday said he had a “close shave with death” in the hands of abductors.

Nelson Lotela of Silale Ward, who was found on Monday in Rongai, Nakuru County, told journalists he was grabbed by armed men and bundled into a car at Nginyang’ River in Tiaty as he was heading home from Chemolingot trading centre.

He said his abductors claimed they were police officers but refused to tell him what crime he had committed to warrant arrest.

“One of the men hit me with a gun on the shoulder and forced me into the boot,” Lotela told the media from his hospital bed.

After he was bundled into the boot, he said, he was blindfolded and driven in the direction of Marigat town.

“After driving for a long time, they veered into a bush, pulled me out of the boot and ordered me to say my last words. That’s when I saw death coming and I asked them why they wanted to kill me,” Lotela said.

He added: “They ordered me to kneel down. I waited for them to shoot me but after a while, I heard the car speed off.”

Lotela said he hid in a maize field until yesterday morning when Good Samaritans found him and took him to Kabarak Health Centre.

Following the incident, Members from the County Assembly forum have asked the government to provide MCAs with more security.

On May 2017, Churo Amaya MCA Thomas Minito was abducted by people who claimed to be police officers. His body was found floating in River Oldonyo Sabuk in Machakos three days later.