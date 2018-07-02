Gold miners exposed to harmful health effects through mercury poisoning

It has become the talk of town after Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr.Fred Matiang’i revealed traces of the precious but dangerous metal in a consignment of contraband sugar impounded in Eastleigh.

Mention the word mercury and it will arouse the attention of every Kenyans.

Joy Kiruki visited the gold mines in Migori and tells us how the use of mercury in the extractive industry is has the health of women working in the mines and the surrounding environment.