Why Jubilee Party MPs meeting will not be held today

Seth Onyango and Alvin Mwangi

There will be no Jubilee Parliamentary Group Meeting today.

This is contrary to earlier expectations that the ruling party MPs would meet with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto in an attempt to seal emerging cracks in the party caused by the anti-corruption war and the President’s unity pact with opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The meeting is believed to have been scheduled after Uhuru and Ruto held a lengthy meeting at State House, Nairobi on Friday.

But the meeting will not be held after all. Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale dismissed reports such a meeting had been organised in the first place.

“I can confirm there is no PG and in case it happens I will let you know,” he said.

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju, however, said that after consultations with Duale, they had agreed there would be no meeting, suggesting a meeting had been scheduled but was called off after consultations.

“After due consultations and after speaking with our Parliament Majority Leader, I am able to confirm that there will be no Jubilee Party Parliamentary Group meeting tomorrow (today) and any media reports to the contrary have no basis,” he said.

Tuju was also quick to dispel fears of a fallout within the ruling party, asserting that there was no crisis to necessitate a PG meeting.

“I would like to assure members there is nothing even remotely close to a crisis in the party,” he said.

Formal agreement

But legislators who spoke to People Daily in confidence said Ruto’s allies were pressing for the meeting, but the idea did not go down well with legislators from Central Kenya who reportedly went into overdrive to scuttle it.

It is understood that although the idea of the PG meeting was mooted last week, there was no agreement on when it would be held. The President is also said not to have sanctioned such a meeting.

“We were pushing to have the meeting held but we did not agree on the date. What we are focusing on now is to either have a PG at a later date or go on a retreat,” said an MP who sought anonymity.

The lifestyle audit call by Uhuru as part of the war on corruption has caused disagreements in the ruling party, with some legislators allied to Ruto terming it an attempt to derail his quest to succeed Uhuru in 2022.

Lifestyle audit

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and his Nandi counterpart Samson Cherargei are some of the leading politicians from the Rift Valley region who have raised misgivings about the anti-graft war, and the lifestyle audit in particular.

The PG would have been the first party meeting to be presided over by the President and his deputy since the former’s famous handshake with Raila on March 9.

Party academy

Tuju said the party will be announcing various party strengthening programmes to address emerging weaknesses, which include the launch of the party academy and a retreat to be hosted by the President where legislators will articulate the transformative agenda of the party.

While he acknowledged that there were differences of opinion in the party, he termed them as normal, saying there was no cause for alarm.

Meanwhile, the party secretary-general stressed the lifestyle audit announced by Uhuru will proceed as planned, saying everyone in the party has an obligation to support the President’s initiative to tame corruption.

He said Jubilee’s main focus is to ensure the success of the President’s Big Four agenda, the foundation on which President Kenyatta’s legacy will be anchored.

Pundits have, however, argued that the success of Big Four agenda and the Building Bridges Initiative depend on the ruling party remaining intact and pulling together.