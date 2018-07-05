Panic in Mpeketoni even as police deny Shabaab presence

Police in Lamu county have denied the reported presence of heavily armed militants inside Boni forest.

Police commander Muchangi Kioi said security agencies are not aware of suspected militants in the forest despite residents claiming they had spotted the gunmen near Pandanguo village.

“Since it is an operational area, we could have been aware of such claims if they are true,” he told People Daily on the phone.

Yesterday, residents claimed they had shared informed police of the presence of individuals operating in the forest, whom they suspect to be al Shabaab militias.

According to residents, the gunmen, who are about 200, were allegedly spotted by honey harvesters. One harvester is reported to have been injured when the militias fired at them.

Residents, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed fear that the militias might be planning fresh attacks in the area.

“We have reported to the police and our fear is that they may strike our villages anytime. Whenever their hideout is discovered, they often launch an attack to instill fear,” said a village elder.

Pandanguo is one of the villages in Mpeketoni that has previously been raided by the militants.

In 2016, suspected militants attacked a village in Mpeketoni killing at least 48 people.