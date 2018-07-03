Increase funding for audit office, says MP

Gilgil MP Martha Wangari has questioned the capacity and ability of the Kenya National Audit Office to conduct a lifestyle audit of public officers as demanded.

She said the office was underfunded and understaffed to independently conduct the audit starting with the President.

This came as the ongoing lifestyle audit debate garnered more heat with leaders in Jubilee split over the directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta last month.

Budgetary allocation

Addressing the press in Gilgil, Wangari said she fully supports the audit calls but said it should not be used to fight certain individuals. The legislator said the Sh1 billion allocated to the audit office in the last budget should be used for training, hiring new staff and vehicles.

“The office is understaffed and the current officers who are expected to audit billions of shillings travel in matatus and they could easily be compromised,” she said.

Wangari lauded the Director of Public Prosecutions work saying several high end cases had been investigated and the suspects arraigned in court.