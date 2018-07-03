Marsabit students attack seven non-local teachers

Michael Kwena @mickwena

In an ironical turn of events in the Northern Kenya region that is grappling with teacher shortage because of insecurity, students of Chalbi Boys’ Secondary School in Marsabit yesterday attacked and seriously injured seven non-local teachers.

Students reportedly attacked at least seven non-local teachers, demanding they be transferred from their school.

The school has been closed indefinately. Two of the attacked teachers are in critical condition and are receiving treatment at Marsabit Level Five Hospital while six others are nursing injuries.

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) county director Milton Nzioka said the school would remain closed as police launch investigations into the matter.

He said security personnel have been deployed in the area. “There was an attack on teachers and we have closed the school to avoid property damage by rowdy students,” he said.

He said they have not established the reason for the attack but preliminary investigations point to exam cheating.

Last year, Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) withheld Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results after cases of exam irregularities were reported in the school. The case is still pending in court.

Maikona Deputy County Commissioner Stephen Kavulu said the students attacked the teachers as they prepared for morning classes.

He said the teachers ran out of the school following the attack but the students still pursued them. “No arrests have been made because the students saw the police lorry approaching and ran away.

The attackers only told the teachers it was their day, but we are yet to establish the reason behind the attack,” said Kavulu.

Maikona Chief Guyo Isacko said the students destroyed property of unknown value at the school.

The staff room door and windows were among property destroyed. Some Form One boys were found and taken back to the school while the rest dispersed.

Eye witness accounts indicate that the teachers sought refuge at Maikona Girls Secondary School though the irate students jumped over the fence in hot pursuit and pounced on them.

“Were it not for teachers from the girls’ school, one of the assaulted teachers would not have survived. They called the police and the students ran away on noticing the police vehicle,” said the witness.