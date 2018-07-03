Man stabs, kills wife in Thika after quarrel over food cash

Police in Thika are investigating a bizarre incident in which a middle-aged man stabbed his wife several times killing her instantly after a quarrel that is believed to be over food.

According to neighbours, the man identified as Githuku, arrived at his home in Kiang’ombe estate at 9pm on Sunday before picking a quarrel with his wife, Mary Muthoni, after she asked for money to buy food.

Afterminutes of quarrel, the man is said to have slapped his step-daughter, 12, and chased her away. The scared girl spent the night at a neighbour’s house.

Muthoni’s body was discovered on her bed by her daughter when she came back home in the morning to prepare for school.

She alerted her neighbours who reported the matter to the area chief for action.

The body of the deceased bore visible cut injuries on the head and her left thigh.

The police immediately launched a search for the man who pecks a living out of Kang’oki dumpsite in Thika. By the time we went to press, the suspect was still at large.

Thika Municipality assistant county commissioner Mugambi Gerrald Itobi confirmed the incident.

The body of the deceased was taken to General Kago Road Funeral Home awaiting autopsy.