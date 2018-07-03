NATIONALNEWS

Man stabs, kills wife in Thika after quarrel over food cash

Mathew Ndung'u July 3, 2018
2,442 Less than a minute

  Police in Thika are investigating a bizarre incident in which  a middle-aged man stabbed his wife several times killing her instantly after a quarrel that is believed to be over food.

According to neighbours, the man identified as Githuku, arrived at his home in Kiang’ombe estate at 9pm on Sunday before picking a quarrel with his wife, Mary Muthoni, after she asked for money to buy food.

Afterminutes of quarrel, the man is said to have slapped his step-daughter, 12, and chased her away. The scared girl spent the night at a neighbour’s house.

Muthoni’s body was discovered on her bed by her daughter when she came back home in the morning to prepare for school.

She alerted her neighbours who reported the matter to the area chief for action.

The body of the deceased bore visible cut injuries on the head and her left thigh.

The police immediately launched a search for the man who pecks a living out of Kang’oki dumpsite in Thika. By the time we went to press, the suspect was still at large.

Thika Municipality assistant county commissioner Mugambi Gerrald Itobi confirmed the incident.

The body of the deceased was taken to General Kago Road Funeral Home awaiting autopsy.

Show More

Related Articles

July 3, 2018
2,445

Families of Gikomba fire victims identify kin

July 3, 2018
2,448

City taps to remain dry as water cartels call the shots

July 3, 2018
2,517

Marsabit students attack seven non-local teachers

July 3, 2018
2,435

Inflate project costs at own peril, CS warns

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker