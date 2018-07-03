America makes Kenya comeback with a bang

Last week’s deals, signed between Kenya and US, seeking to explore areas to collaborate on in trade and investments, is a clear indication that the US is changing its tacts towards Kenya.

This comes after US scaled back from funding Kenyan projects after the Post-Election Violence in 2007/8.

President Uhuru Kenyatta lauded the deals saying they came at a time when a Kenyan delegation was preparing to visit the US to promote the country as the preferred destination for American investments in the continent. The Sh10 billion deals come after the President rolled-out his Big Four agenda, months after the US has given Kenya Airways a go-ahead to fly directly to the US – a move which investment analysts predict will boost trade, business and tourism in Kenya.

Other issues included in the MoU, President Uhuru, said was the construction of Kenya’s first dual Mombasa-Nairobi expressway that will be implemented by US engineering and construction company, Bechtel.

The road construction will be funded through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) concept – where the private sector funds the project, manages it for a while to recover the amount and finally hands it over to the Government upon recovery.

The construction project was designed by Engineering, Procurement and Construction company (EPC) Bechtel and will be financed by the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) – the US Government Development Finance Institution at the cost of $2.18 billion (Sh219 billion).

“The Government is committed to de-risk projects to ensure they were delivered on time and within budget,” Kenyatta told US under secretary, Department of Commerce, Gilbert Kaplan.

National Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich, speaking to Kaplan, said the MoU presents several opportunities which will be revealed once the American Charmers of Commerce meet their counterparts from Kenya to explore available opportunities and ways to work together.