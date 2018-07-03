Banks in bid to stop cash transfer levy

Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) yesterday filed a petition at the High Court challenging the introduction of 0.05 per cent tax for inter-bank transfers of more than Sh500,000.

The association wants the High Court to issue a conservatory order implementing the levy contained in the Finance Bill (2018).

“A conservatory order to delay the implementation of the excise duty introduced by the Finance Bill (2018) until such a time allowed for alteration of the computer systems operated by banks to implement the charge of the duty,” read court documents.

Through lawyer Kenneth Franser, they argue that there was no public participation in relation to the introduction of the new excise duty adding that the imposition of a levy in less than 10 days notice is neither reasonable nor procedurally fair.

“The implementation of the duty will require changes to computer programs of all members of the association which can not be done in this limited time,” reads the court papers.

They claim the Bill has not provided guidelines on how the duty is to be applied.

They further argued the introduction of the new bill has an economic impact in that it will lead to erosion in investment returns between one to five depending on the nature of the fund and investment strategy.

The association further claims that the proposed duty will significantly hamper the county’s Vision 2030 aspirations due to the unattractiveness of cost of carrying out transactions in Kenya.

KBA members are of the view that certain transfers should be excluded from the ambit of this duty based on international best practice, practical application and equity in tax provisions.

