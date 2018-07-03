Scandal actor, Tony Goldwyn in 254

Popular Hollywood star, director and producer, Tony Goldwyn is in the country. The American actor, famed for his role in ABC’s Scandal, who landed in 254 in the company of Jamal Joseph, a renowned film director and scriptwriter, are here to work on on a film in Kenya. The film is a book to screen adaptation of New York Times Bestseller, Find Me Unafraid. The book has captured the attention of many producers and the two producers are in the country to discuss the possibility of translating the same into a movie.

“The story of Kennedy and Jessica Odede is captivating one. I was connected to Kennedy through a friend who gave me the book and after reading it, I decided I wanted to do the job myself (producing the movie). I am committed in seeing that it’s done to not only entertain, but to also speak something important of social impact,” stated Tony.

Speaking at the same time, Kenya Film and Classification Board CEO Ezekiel expressed his delight in hosting the two film makers and committed to support their endevours.

“ We have been hearing of the complaints of film makers preferring to go to South Africa to make their films, but for this case, we as the government are fully behind this and we will ensure that their efforts are supported by creating a facilitative environment that will enable their project to make business sense and bring glory to the film industry in Kenya,” he added.