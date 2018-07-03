Nasty C drops Jungle video ahead of Nairobi concert

Ahead of his anticipated Nairobi concert, Durban’s own Nasty C is on top of the world right now. A week away from dropping his new album, Stings and Bling, the lyrical emcee delivers the first visual from the project. Filmed in London and directed by Meji Alabi, the somewhat haunting video for Jungle, shows that Nasty C can’t be restricted nor regulated as he affirms “Ain’t no rules in the Jungle.”

“Jungle represents Johannesburg and it’s also just what life becomes when you leave home to chase your dream no matter where you are,” states Nasty C.