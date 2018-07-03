How to make your husband come home early

Waithera Otieno

Keep a positive attitude. Yes, life is hard, I know. I have one too. At the same time, having a negative attitude will only drive those that you love away. Learn to embrace the blessings in your life, both good and bad. Appreciate the positive qualities in your man. When he comes home, don’t greet him with complaints and demands. Greet him warmly and give him time to relax before you launch into the conversation about blocked toilets and disobedient children.

Appreciate your husband. Tell him why he is special to you and the children. You can text him, call him, or write down in sticky notes. If he pays rent, tell him that you appreciate it. When he pays school fees, thank him for being diligent. If he helps the children with homework, let him know that his effort is invaluable.

Be nice to your husband. Fix him his favourite drink. Offer to help him with something he is grappling with. Stay up and wait for him to get home from work. When he is late, he will be happy to find a warm wife waiting for him, armed with a hot plate of delicious home-made food and a smile.

Present your best looking, best smelling self at home. It’s normal to groom yourself for the market place, when you are going to spend time with friends and colleagues. Put the same effort for your husband. You may not be in full make-up and power suits in the house, but you could wear a feminine dress, some lip gloss, and an attractive hairstyle. Don’t forget to shave your armpits and paint your toenails.

Does your husband enjoy gifts, words of affirmation, physical touch or quality time? Learn his love language so that you can speak it.