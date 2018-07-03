Understanding suicide

Harriet James

Aweek ago, Gerald Mwangi, an actor-cum photographer, wrote a disturbing post on Facebook to inform his friends that he was about to end his life. He invited all those who knew him to his burial should his body ever be found. Many of his friends on Facebook did not take the post seriously since the 29-year-old man was known for his humour and talkative nature since his childhood. To the shock of many, the cheerful Mwangi actually did what many silently feared he would do. He committed suicide.

Lately, there have been disheartening cases of people committing suicide. Even successful people, who based on the world’s judgement, seem to have everything going well for them are committing suicide at an alarming rate. International celebrities such as Anthony Bourdain and Fashion designer Kate Spade, are some of the recent examples whose deaths shocked the world.

Anne Wambui, 34, knows the meaning of losing a loved one through suicide. One day, after a long day at work, she arrived home to find her family in tears. Her last born brother had committed suicide. “I had a feeling he was suffering from depression as this wasn’t the first time he attempted to do it. On the material day, I had tried to call him, and was scared when he didn’t answer. So, I asked my elder brother to check up on him, but by the time he did, my small brother was gone,” she recalls.

According to the World Population Review, the suicide rate in Kenya is at least 6.5 per 100,000 persons in Kenya and they predict that this figure would increase in the coming years. In their assessment, suicide is linked with mental disorders such as anxiety disorders, bipolar, depression, alcohol as well as other substance abuse.

Ruth Mwaura, a psychologist and director at Thalia Mental Health, has dealt with numerous cases of depression, which is the leading cause of suicide. “Family members need to be alert whenever they notice one of their family members who was active become withdrawn and is no longer interested in the things that they used to enjoy. Also changes in mood, from a cheerful person to being angry and irritable should be taken note of,” she advises.

Verbal warnings can also be a sign that the person is thinking about suicide. Instead of dismissing verbal utterances as mere jokes, family members ought to probe and find out whether the person is thinking about suicide.

But is hopelessness and lack the only causes of suicide? Dr Margaret Njuguna, a counselling psychologist and editorial director of Esteem

Psychology

Magazine, says while financial reasons may be the major causes of depression, others such as emotional stress and frustration may result in individuals as great as celebrities, whom the world esteems highly, to be brought down. “People who commit suicide are simply individuals who desire to escape from a form of suffering. While money is perceived as the source of happiness to many people, to others, it may be a source of frustration,” she argues.

Sadly, in as much as suicide prevention is attainable, more suicidal people are scared of the fact that attempting to get assistance might result in them having more pain. For instance, they may be told that they are stupid, manipulative, and sinful and in extreme cases, they might be sidelined from the people they love. This consequently hinders them from getting assistance as some may blame witchcraft as the main cause of their suicidal tendencies.

“I have seen patients who believe medication will not help them. That all they need is to be prayed for as hii

ni

mashetani

(this is demonic). But once they have tried all that and it has failed they come back to mental health professionals,” says Mwaura.

Guarding your tongue when you are with such people is vital. “It is important not to judge the person. By the time a person is saying that they want to commit suicide, they have already given up. Ensure that you walk with the person closely and also assist them to get professional help,” advises Dr Njuguna.