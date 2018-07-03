Become a student in order to grow in a relationship

Joseph Hellon

Some people take life too seriously. Others take life too lightly. For one to realise growth and development, they must seek knowledge. After getting that knowledge, it must be put to practise. Whatever you practice will become perfect even if it’s the wrong thing. Repeated use of a skill brings expertise.

Many couples just sit there hoping that things will one day change. Things don’t change by themselves. Someone must specifically make a point to change circumstances. If a marriage is unsavoury, complaining about it won’t be the solution. Even a body that feels pain shows that there could be germs or pathogens. Wishing the pain away doesn’t cure it. Going to see a specialist is the prudent thing to do. If a relationship is going through some difficulties, a wise couple should look for specialist help. Those who seek knowledge end up growing up. Seek knowledge about relationships. Grow up through knowledge and well-practised skills.

There are many successful marriages in our society today. Spending a Saturday afternoon with a couple that has made it in their marriage can give one significant growth in a matter of days. The wheel rotates when handled the right way. Reinventing it doesn’t work. If someone’s marriage wheel is rotating correctly, ask them how! Learn from them. Allow them to mentor you and show gratitude and humility as they do. Share with them something as a token of your appreciation. Be inquisitive and ask as many questions as possible. Knowledge is domiciled with people. Talking unravels it. To grow up in marriage and family relationships, become a student.

There are many self-help books in the market today. Besides, the Internet is replete with relational verities that can help any well-meaning couple to grow and mature their relationship. Many people simply won’t read and the majority are just too lazy to look for information. Well, a little bit of slumber and folding of arms and poverty walks in like a prowler. Relational poverty sneaks in the same way. As long as you’re not improving and growing in knowledge, things will ultimately fall apart.

To make it in this treacherous and rugged terrain of family life and relationships, you need to be mentored and that is a basic need for every family. Mentorship and coaching helps mature anyone subjected to it. Get a mentor! Get a coach! You will grow up!