DP Ruto urges farmers to seek audience with President over green grams farming

Deputy president William Ruto has revealed that governors from green gram growing areas are set to meet president Uhuru Kenyatta this week. The meeting is meant to chart the way forward on how green grams will be incorporated into the grain reserve. Farmers in Tharaka Nithi county have experienced a bumper harvest after various organizations donated grains to farmers at the beginning of the season. Tharaka Nithi county government has promised to look for suitable markets for the produce .