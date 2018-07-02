DP Ruto urges farmers to seek audience with President over green grams farming

English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Deputy president William Ruto has revealed that governors from green gram growing areas are set to meet president Uhuru Kenyatta this  week. The meeting is meant to chart the way forward  on how green grams will be incorporated into the grain reserve. Farmers in Tharaka Nithi county have experienced a bumper harvest after various organizations donated  grains to farmers at the beginning of the season. Tharaka Nithi county government has promised to look for suitable  markets for the produce .

