Leaders from Kajiado County differ over calls to abolish FGM

K24 Tv July 2, 2018
It is now emerging that a section of leaders in Kajiado county are opposed to attempts to stop female genital mutilation and early child marriage. Child right activists are accusing politicians of perpetuating the cultural practises which they termed as retrogressive by colluding with parents. This is after a few administrators found culpable of being conspirators were arraigned at the Kajiado law courts who are accused of allowing FGM and early child marriage to take place in their areas of jurisdiction.

