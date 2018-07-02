We’re focused on transforming lives of Kenyans, says Ruto

DPPS

Deputy President William Ruto said yesterday that politics based on unity and development will result in prosperity for the country.

He said the government will pursue national unity as well initiate projects that can transform the lives of Kenyans.

Enumerating progress that has been achieved in health, water, infrastructure, energy and education sectors, the Deputy President said the government’s transformative agenda, which started in 2013, had yielded fruits.

Speaking at St Thomas Moore Kairuri Catholic Church and Anglican Church of Kenya, Kianjokoma Parish, in Embu county yesterday, Ruto said Jubilee was formed with the aim of eliminating politics based on ethnicity.

“We agreed as Jubilee when we came together in 2013 that we will do our best to unite all Kenyans,” he said.

Ruto, who was accompanied by his wife, Rachel, urged leaders to ignore people who are engaging in divisive politics and concentrate on implementation of the government’s Big Four agenda.

“Our politics should now be about the development agenda. Last year we participated in gruesome period of elections and it’s now time to implement what we promised the people,” said Ruto.

Present were Health Cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki, Embu Governor Martin Wambora, Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki, MPs Njeru Ndwiga (Embu), Gitonga Murugara (Tharaka), Patrick Munene (Chuka Igamba’ngombe), Geoffrey King’ang’i (Mbeere South), Peter Muriuki (Mbeere North), Joseph Muchiri (Runyenjes) and Jane Wanjiku (Woman Rep, Embu).

The leaders said they will support government efforts to improve the lives of Kenyans and dismissed claims that Jubilee is a divided house.

“We know the prophets of doom want Jubilee to break up for their own selfish gains but our party will remain united and focused in its unity and development agenda,” said Munene.