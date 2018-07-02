Legislators set aside Sh90 million for iPads

Members of Parliament appear to have caught an iPads craze that first hit Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) and set aside close to Sh90 million to buy the gadgets.

The project’s cost could be higher because once the 349 high-tech gadgets are in their hands, they will troop to a retreat— predictably high-end hotel at the Coast—to take lessons on how to operate them. At the end of the training and plus the inevitable allowances, they will be deemed to be tech-savvy and ready for paperless House business transactions.

But the project could run into headwinds with two Public Service Commission (PSC) commissioners saying they are not aware of the iPads purchase plans.

Market rates

Adan Keynan and Lorna Mumelo said they were not aware of the deal which will see the commission spend more than Sh90 million for gadgets.

“I am not aware of the said deal,” said Keynan. While Mumelo said the commission had not discussed anything to that effect.

Going by market rates, an iPad for a “honourable member” is estimated at Sh250,000, which translates to Sh89,750,000 for the 349 gadgets.

According to PSC, the gadgets will aid members of the National Assembly to access information on the day’s business and any other communication.

The use of iPads in Chambers was first introduced by three counties— Nairobi, Kisumu and Vihiga— where they have become more of social status tools with most MCAs still unable to operate them.

Although the actual cost of the gadgets has yet to be disclosed, Speaker Justin Muturi, who is also the chairman of the PSC, said the iPads will aid the MPs in accessing information in real time and address the delays in processing of documents and make running of parliamentary business paperless.

Muturi said during the recess, MPs who have no knowledge on how to operate iPads will be “educated” by experts.

“Some of the members like Jimmy Angwenyi who have challenges in operating these gadgets will be tutored by the experts. You will be inducted and trained to become IT compliant,” Muturi said amid laughter from members.

Moving the adornment motion, Majority Leader Aden Duale sought for the extension of the 10-day recess to 14 to allow for the installation of the gadgets and for the members to be taken through on how to operate them.

Minority leader John Mbadi said the idea to make Parliament business paperless was welcome because it will help in cutting costs of loads of papers used to produce documents.

Mbadi, however, said he will be questioning the cost of the gadgets, saying while the idea was noble, costing was still an important aspect and warned that it will be futile to introduce the gadgets but continue printing papers for the members.

Going paperless

He gave an example of Kisumu County Assembly where 50 MCAs were keen to go paperless and spent Sh5 million to buy the iPads last year yet are still using papers.

The whole process turned a cropper after members stopped using them and despite a motion being moved to compel members to use them, it has emerged that majority of are still too analogue to operate the devices.

Some counties, which bought the iPads, cannot account for them after MCAs who were voted out in last year’s election, failed to return them to the Assemblies.

In Vihiga, MCAs who served in the previous assembly returned just five faulty tablets at the expiry of their term.

The administration of Parliament uses at least 1,000 reams of paper every week the National Assembly and the Senate are in session. The huge paperwork is used to print and photocopy the Order Paper – daily schedule of business; notices; statements; Bills, petitions, committee reports; Speaker’s rulings, memorandum, proposed amendments to Bills and nearly every other document tabled in the House.