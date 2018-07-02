Jubilee unity faces acid test as MPs meet

PD Team

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto face an acid test as they try to refocus Jubilee leaders who have been drifting apart over the ongoing war on corruption.

While the two met on Friday and agreed to steer their troops towards unity, discordant voices are persistent.

Barely a day after the meeting at State House, Nairobi, Jubilee Party chairman and close ally of the President David Murathe appeared to stoke the embers when he said Central Kenya’s support for Ruto in 2022 election is not automatic.

Uhuru and Ruto are set to meet party legislators tomorrow where unity is expected to be the main agenda.

The success of Big Four agenda and the Building Bridges Initiative are seen to depend on the ruling party remaining intact.

Yesterday, Ruto allies took the unity crusade to Embu and Kitale led by the DP himself and Senate Leader of Majority Kipchumba Murkomen respectively.

But in Nairobi Murathe said Ruto must work hard to win support from Uhuru’s backyard in the next election

“No one is forced to support William (Ruto). Voting is a choice. Anybody is free to run in 2022 including Raila (Odinga). These are issues of turnout and passion like how Mt Kenya wakes up at 4am to vote for Uhuru. It is up to the DP to work hard and make sure that passion remains in 2022. We must also be realistic and agree there are people who are potential competitors of the DP,” said Murathe, adding: “2022 is not about DP it’s about the party. Who knows who will be alive in 2022?”

He said there is a party mechanism which ensures “…that we will produce even an El Molo or Somali as a party candidate and we will support that candidate. Let us wait for 2022 and I am sure there may be other people in Jubilee who may emerge to challenge DP and if he is defeated, we will support the winner. But for now, I do not see anyone coming close to challenging him.”

Jubilee’s waterloo

Murathe was, however, quick to add that Jubilee is intact.

And Devolution and Planning Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa warned that if the simmering differences are not nipped in the bud, they may become Jubilee’s waterloo.

“Friendly fire also kills. I urge those who have not embraced the Handshake between Uhuru and Raila to cease the friendly fire we are seeing today because it can be as deadly as enemy fire,” said Wamalwa who was speaking at the Uganda Martyrs Busia Catholic Church.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Murkomen recently claimed the lifestyle audit ordered by the President was not anchored in law and amounted to a witch-hunt aimed at derailing Ruto’s prospects of succeeding Uhuru.

“Waking up every morning and going to count properties of individuals and comparing it with their salaries is not feasible. It does not make sense,” Murkomen said in a television interview.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei and Belgut MP Nelson Koech have also warned that the war on corruption was doomed to fail, saying it had been personalised.

Public gallery

“What we are witnessing in the name of fighting corruption is only good for the public gallery. It’s a selective effort aimed at ensuring that the real criminals go scot free. Nothing substantive will come out of it,” Cherargei said last week.

Koech has likened Uhuru’s efforts to deal with corruption to “mob justice” saying it was a knee-jerk reaction intended to protect criminals from prosecution.

Ruto has, however, said he is ready to undergo a lifestyle audit.

But yesterday, Murkomen said there was no rift in Jubilee over the war on graft.

Uhuru’s legacy

Speaking in Kiminini constituency, Trans Nzoia county, he said Jubilee MPs and senators have resolved to support Uhuru in his quest to weed out graft.

“As Jubilee, we are focused both in and outside Parliament to ensure corruption is fought at all costs to safeguard the President’s legacy,” he said.

He was accompanied by Speaker of the Senate Kenneth Lusaka, Trans Nzoia Women’s Rep Janet Nangabo and Endebes MP Robert Pukose.

Lusaka warned governors against misappropriating money allocated to counties saying they will be arrested and prosecuted.